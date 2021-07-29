Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 7 — India vs Ireland — Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch,

Fighting to stay alive in the competition, the Indian women's hockey team take on Ireland in their fourth group match of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday morning.

The Indians have been unable to pick up points against the Netherlands, Germany, and Great Britain and now find themselves bracing for a do-or-die encounter against the World Cup silver medallists who also need a win to qualify for the knock-outs.

With their backs to the wall, Sjoerd Marijne's team will be expected to give it all they have knowing that a fourth consecutive defeat would definitely knock them out of the race for a quarterfinal place.

Memories of the heartbreaking shootout loss against Ireland in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Women's World Cup remain as fresh as ever. Will the London defeat inspire the girls to put in that bit extra against their old rivals?

The Indian girls have had a torrid time playing one world-class team after another, but will need to use every ounce of available energy for a good sixty minutes on the pitch against the Irish Green Army, who have 3 points from as many games thanks to a win against South Africa.

Defeats against the Netherlands and Germany have meant that Ireland needs 3 points against India to make it through to the quarterfinals with a game against Great Britain still to be played.

The Netherlands and Germany have qualified for the quarterfinals while Great Britain, Ireland, India, and South Africa will now compete for the two remaining spots from Group A.

After losing to the Netherlands, Great Britain now has 6 points from 4 games and play Ireland in their last group match on Friday. The Irish have 3 points from as many games while India and South Africa have none.

If the Indians manage to beat Ireland on Friday they will be tied on 3 points with the Green Army team who have a better goal difference currently.

The Indians will fancy their chances of beating South Africa in the last group game and if they manage to win both back-to-back matches they will be up to 6 points and level with Great Britain.

If Great Britain beat Ireland on Friday, the Indians will be through to the quarterfinals assuming they win their last two matches - but, if the Irish win the encounter, against GB, goal difference will come into play will all three teams level on 6 points.

That being the case, the Indians would stand to lose out on account of a goal difference that currently stands at -9 as compared to Ireland at -4 and Great Britain at +4.

An absorbing contest between two sides who have taken women's hockey by storm is on the cards.

Do not miss the action that begins at 0815 IST on Friday, July 30th.

Where to watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE in Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC