Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 5— India vs Great Britain — Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian girls face Great Britain in the third of their Group A matches of the Field Hockey competition at the Tokyo Olympics after having lost to the Netherlands and Germany

Rani and co came tantalisingly close to scoring on a couple of occasions against the Germans, but Gurjit Kaur missed from the spot after the Indians were awarded a penalty stroke with the scorecard reading 0-1 in favour of the European side.

The Germans added insult to injury by scoring their second soon after which effectively swung the balance in favour of the fancied World No 3 team who survived several Indian attacks including a strike from Vandana that, agonisingly for the Indians, ricocheted off the crossbar.

As a result of what transpired on Monday, the Indians have yet to earn a point and languish at the bottom of the table in a formidable Group of Death with three matches remaining.

Sjoerd Marijne's team face defending champions Great Britain on Wednesday and will be hoping to pick up at least a point in the hope that they can overcome Ireland and South Africa in two back-to-back games later in the week.

Scoring goals will be crucial for the team as the goals for criteria will be used for group placements if goal difference cannot separate two sides and the Indians have scored just one goal in the competition thus far.

Great Britain has 2 points from as many games thanks to a 4-1 win against South Africa and having lost to the Germans 1-2. The Indians will be encouraged by their past record against Great Britain in the recent past that includes a 1-1 draw in the group match of the Women's World Cup and a 2-1 win in the group stages of the 2018 Commonwealth Games that was overshadowed by a 0-6 defeat in the bronze-medal game of the same tournament.

That said, past results matter little especially since Great Britain has been inching back to form under the tutelage of coach Mark Hager as they attempt to emulate their Rio performance in Tokyo 2020.

The Indians will be looking to attack from the word go in the hope that they can unsettle their opponents early and pull off an upset that brings their Olympic campaign to life,

Striker Lily Owsley may well prove to be a handful for the Indian defence while the GB midfield is vastly experienced with Laura Unsworth, Sarah Evans, Susannah Townsend, and Shona McCallen comprising the backbone of a squad whose back lines are protected by Anna Toman, Leah Wilkonson and the ever-dependable Giselle Ansley.

Hollie Pearne-Webb leads the side with the redoubtable Maddie Hinch in goal.

The match begins at 0630 IST on Wednesday, July 28.

Where to watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE in Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC