Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh retires

The ace Indian drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has announced his retirement from the sport of hockey. He was a part of India's bronze medal-winning team at the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The 30-year-old took to his Twitter account to make the announcement.

"I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from the Indian hockey team. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever," Rupinder wrote.

Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all. pic.twitter.com/CwLFQ0ZVvj — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) September 30, 2021





Having made his international debut in 2010, Rupinder Pal Singh represented India in 223 matches. He walks away from the game with an Olympic bronze, a gold and bronze at the Asian Games and a total of 119 goals against his name.