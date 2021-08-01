Tokyo Olympics: 5 best players in the Indian hockey team

The Indian hockey team today created history as they qualified for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time in a span of 49 years.



After dominating the world of hockey for more than half a decade in the 20th century, Indian hockey declined during the 1980s. In fact, the last of India's 11 Olympic medals came during the 1980 Moscow Games and the country is yet to get a taste of the Olympic podium since.

Now, as the Indian hockey team edges closer to a possible podium finish at 2020Tokyo Olympics via their entry into the semifinals, here we take a look at the five best players in the team.

PR Sreejesh

Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh has been the backbone of the Indian hockey team since his debut way back in 2006. Sreejesh has time and again saved India from the heartbreaking last-minute loses, and continues to do that even at the age of 33 years. He is most certainly one of the biggest reasons behind India's entry into the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Rupinder Pal Singh

Having made his debut as a 20-year-old in 2010, Rupinder Singh has grown in stature and has established himself as one of the lynchpins of the Indian hockey team with his powerful drag flicks. The now 30-year-old has scored 3 goals for India in their Olympic campaign in Tokyo.

Gurjant Singh

One of the inexperienced players in the current Indian setup, Gurjant Singh has played less than 50 international matches in his career so far, thanks to an injury-plagued career. But the 26-year-old has shone bright for India at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring a total of 3 goals including one in the quarterfinal win against Great Britain.

Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh has undoubtedly been one of the biggest stars of India's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics. Having debuted at the international level in 2014, this 25-year-old has developed into a vital cog in the wheel for the Indian hockey team. Harmanpreet with his drag flicks has contributed a total of four goals for India at the Tokyo Games.

Manpreet Singh

The captain of the Indian team, Manpreet Singh has played a very big role in the resurgence of India as a force to reckon with in the world of hockey. Having made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2011, Manpreet is certainly the glue which holds this Indian team together in crunch moments.