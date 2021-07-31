Indian women's hockey team beat South Africa: How can they qualify for the quarterfinals?

The Indian women's hockey team have kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 4-3 win against South Africa.

Vandana Katariya scored a hat-trick as the Indians converted three PC's via the indirect route. Vandana deflected the flicks past goalkeeper Mbande who had a brilliant outing. The hard-working Neha Goyal also got on to the score sheet as the Indians warded off a strong South African challenge.

Each time the Indians took the lead, South Africa always managed to find a way back and the Indians kept their head in the final five minutes to emerge the victors.

The Indians now have 6 points from 5 games and will need to wait for the result of the GB-Ireland match to determine which team makes it through to the knock-outs.

Ireland currently has 3 points from 4 matches while Great Britain has 6 points from an equal number of games.

If GB beat Ireland, the Indians will advance into the quarterfinal stage, but a win for Ireland would bring goal difference into the picture as all three teams - India, GB, and Ireland - would all be tied of 6 points.

The Indians have a goal difference that currently stands at -7 as compared to Ireland who is at -5 and GB at +4. If GB and Ireland play out a draw, the Indians would still qualify as the Irish would remain 2 points short of Sjoerd Marijne's team.

All eyes are now on the last group match of the day between Great Britain and Ireland which begins at 1715 IST.



