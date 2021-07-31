Hockey
Indian women's hockey team beat South Africa: How can they qualify for the quarterfinals?
A brief overview of how the Indian women's hockey team can advance past the group stage in Tokyo 2020
The Indian women's hockey team have kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 4-3 win against South Africa.
Vandana Katariya scored a hat-trick as the Indians converted three PC's via the indirect route. Vandana deflected the flicks past goalkeeper Mbande who had a brilliant outing. The hard-working Neha Goyal also got on to the score sheet as the Indians warded off a strong South African challenge.
Each time the Indians took the lead, South Africa always managed to find a way back and the Indians kept their head in the final five minutes to emerge the victors.
The Indians now have 6 points from 5 games and will need to wait for the result of the GB-Ireland match to determine which team makes it through to the knock-outs.
Ireland currently has 3 points from 4 matches while Great Britain has 6 points from an equal number of games.
If GB beat Ireland, the Indians will advance into the quarterfinal stage, but a win for Ireland would bring goal difference into the picture as all three teams - India, GB, and Ireland - would all be tied of 6 points.
The Indians have a goal difference that currently stands at -7 as compared to Ireland who is at -5 and GB at +4. If GB and Ireland play out a draw, the Indians would still qualify as the Irish would remain 2 points short of Sjoerd Marijne's team.
All eyes are now on the last group match of the day between Great Britain and Ireland which begins at 1715 IST.