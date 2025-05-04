Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey Test Series: India women end the tour with a narrow 1-0 win over Australia

Navneet scored the winner as the Indian team registered their first win of the series in the final match.

Indian Women's Hockey Team ends the Australian tour on a high. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 May 2025 12:00 PM GMT

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Australia in the fifth and final game of their Australia tour, at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Navneet Kaur (21’) scored the only goal of the match to ensure India ended the series on a strong note.

Navneet scores the winner

In the first quarter, Australia dominated the play and won two penalty corners, but India’s resilient defence denied them the opening goal. Six minutes into the second quarter, India clinched the lead courtesy of a field goal from Vice Captain Navneet Kaur.

It was a cagey affair in the second half with both teams eyeing to score a goal, but India held their composure at the back and successfully defended their slim lead. In the final quarter, Australia received a crucial penalty corner, however, they squandered the chance to equalise and handed over the victory to the visitors.

After two losses against the Australia A side and two losses against the senior team, India bounced back well in the series with a positive win over the hosts on the final day.

Series Results:

1st Match - India 0-2 Australia

2nd Match - India 2-3 Australia

3rd Match - India 1-0 Australia

