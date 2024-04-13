India lose 2-3 against Australia in last game of Hockey test series

Indian men's hockey team failed to get a positive result in their last game of the Hockey Test series and lost 2-3 against hosts Australia on Sunday.

This was a nightmare tour for India as they lost all matches comprehensively against a far superior opponent.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (4th) and Boby Singh Dhami (53rd) were the goal scorers for India, while Australia sounded the board through Jeremy Hayward (20th), Ky Willott (38th) and Tim Brand (39th).



India started the game very well and was attacking from the word go as Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh combined in the Australian circle. India took the early lead in the fourth minute as Harmanpreet sounded the board from a penalty corner.

Australia equalised in the 20th minute through Hayward, who scored his seventh goal of the series from a set piece.



Seconds from the half time, Australia secured a penalty corner but Suraj Karkera kept India in the hunt by making an excellent save with his right leg to deny Hayward.

In the second half, India started brightly and secured a penalty corner in the 37th minute but Harmanpreet's flick just went wide of the post.

After the initial attack from India, Australia upped the tempo of the game and scored two field goals in quick succession. Willot scored the second goal as he deflected the ball in front of the Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak from Nathan Ephraums's inch-perfect pass.

The third goal came from an unmarked Brand who shot home from Eddie Ockenden's assist.

In the final quarter, India came out all guns blazing and their efforts bore fruit as debutant Boby Dhami Singh scored from a well planned move. But that was all India could manage as the Australian defence didn't commit any more mistakes, even though the visitors pressed hard.