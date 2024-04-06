Hockey
Hockey Test Series: India loses 1-5 against Australia in first game- HIGHLIGHTS
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the first match between India and Australia of the Hockey test series.
The Indian men's hockey team lost 1-5 in the first game of their tour of Australia.
The visitors were completely outplayed by the Australians who scored in every quarter of the game while India managed one in the last quarter with Gurjant scoring a field goal.
India was without Hardik Singh today but still the performance raises a lot of questions.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 6 April 2024 10:21 AM GMT
Thank you for joining in.
We will be back soon with the other matches from the India's tour of Australia in the coming days.
- 6 April 2024 10:19 AM GMT
Full Time: India 1-5 Australia
That is the end of the miserable performance from the Indian team as they lost 1-5. Nothing much positive for them from the match apart from Raheel's performance.
- 6 April 2024 10:12 AM GMT
56' Australia scores fifth goal.
Krishan Pathak makes a superb save from the penalty corner but the ball falls to Flynn Ogilvie who slots the ball past him to make it 5-1.
- 6 April 2024 10:09 AM GMT
55' Five minutes for India to salvage some goals.
India has just five minutes now to score any goal with Australia still going strong with their running and catching India unaware.
- 6 April 2024 10:05 AM GMT
53' India wastes two penalty corners.
India wins back to back penalty corners but the shots from Harmanpreet are saved by the Australian goalkeeper.
- 6 April 2024 10:02 AM GMT
50' India has looked better after the goal.
The Indian team has looked better after their opening goal and has ten minutes to make the scoreline look little respectable.
- 6 April 2024 9:58 AM GMT
47' India scores the first goal.
It is a quick counter-attack from the Indian team after saving a penalty corner and Gurjant finds himself in acres of space. He sets himself and bangs the ball past the Australian goalkeeper to make it 1-4.
- 6 April 2024 9:54 AM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 0-4 Australia
A shambolic quarter two quick field goals where the whole team was caught napping. India needs four goals in the final quarter which looks unlikely given the way Australian team is playing.
- 6 April 2024 9:53 AM GMT
45' A good move from India but Australian goalkeeper saves it.
In the dying seconds of the quarter, Indian team comes up with an innovative move where the Indian forward deflects a cross first-time but Australian custodian to up to the task.
- 6 April 2024 9:51 AM GMT
43' Another chance wasted for India.
Indian midfield ran through with the ball into the Australian defence but the initial cross is parried away by the Australian goalkeeper and no one is there to follow from the Indian forward line.