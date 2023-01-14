Chile, a team of semi-professionals, wish to make a dent in Hockey World Cup 2023

As Fernando Renz led Chile on the shining turf of the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela to play against New Zealand in the first-ever hockey World Cup game, the small nation from South America will rejoice in joy.

Chile's men's team qualified for the Hockey World Cup for the first time ever after finishing runner-ups in the 2022 Men's Pan American Cup.

Led by Fernando Renz and coached by Jorge Dabanch, Chile comprises University students and full-time working professionals and is ranked 22nd in the world.

Account manager in a beverage company back in Chile, skipper Fernando Renz said at a media interaction in Rourkela before the tournament, "Our team has close to 10 students, few of us including me work back at home and the rest are full-time hockey players. Our players played club hockey in Europe last year and we are hoping that more of us can play there after World Cup."

"I am an accounts and business student. In Chile, I work for a beverage giant that sells beer, sodas, and energy drinks. I manage an account for them," he added further.

The rise of Hockey has been phenomenal in the coastal country of South America. In the past year both women's and men's teams qualified for their first-ever hockey World Cups. While the Women's team finished 13th and won two games in their campaign, the men's team will look to repeat the feat.

Grouped in Pool C along with Netherlands, New Zealand and Malaysia, the team took a 40-hour long route from Chile to Odisha to participate in their debut Hockey world cup.

Coach Jorge Dabanch said before their first game, "First couple of days were tough for us given the jet lag. We came here 10 days ago. We've been training twice a day since we've come here - gym in the morning and hockey in the evening. We've adapted now and are ready to go."



Looking back at their qualification campaign, skipper Fernando Renz said, "The game vs USA when we qualified was incredible. The USA had many opportunities but it was a tight game. It has only been a joy since that moment. We have played test matches back home to prepare for this World Cup, and we are excited."

It is a momentous occasion for the young squad. "I have asked the boys to enjoy. We are here to compete against the best and improve our rankings. Our first goal will be to score a goal in the tournament," concluded coach Jorge Dabanch.

Chile started their campaign with a loss against New Zealand by 3-1 but they definitely scores their first goal of the tourney.