Tamil Nadu to host FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, logo revealed

Hockey India today signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025.

The MoU ceremony, held at the Taj Coromandel Hotel in Chennai, also witnessed the official unveiling of the tournament logo, kickstarting the countdown to one of the most anticipated global hockey events.

Scheduled to take place from 28th November to 10th December 2025, the two-week tournament will be jointly hosted in the cities of Chennai and Madurai. In a historic first, the 2025 edition will feature 24 teams from across the world, making it the most inclusive and competitive edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 to date.

The MoU signing event was attended by dignitaries including the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dr. Atulya Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, Shri Meghanath Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, SDAT, Hockey India Secretary General, Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India Treasurer Sh. Sekar J. Manoharan, and Hockey India Director General Cdr. R.K. Srivastava.

Speaking on the occasion, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, said, “We are proud that Tamil Nadu has been chosen as the host for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. This is a proud moment not just for our state, but for the entire country. Hosting such a prestigious international tournament reflects our commitment to supporting and developing sport at all levels.”

“Chennai and Madurai are cities that embody both tradition and progress, and we are confident they will provide a world-class experience for athletes, officials, and fans from around the world. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this tournament is organised with the highest standards of excellence, and we hope it ignites a new wave of sporting enthusiasm, especially amongst our youth,” he added.

Hockey India President, Dr. Dilip Tirkey, stated, “The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 is a crucial event in the international hockey calendar – a breeding ground for future legends of the sport. We are extremely pleased to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu for this edition, which is set to be historic with 24 participating teams – the highest ever.”

“Tamil Nadu has shown great commitment and enthusiasm towards the sport, and I have no doubt that Chennai and Madurai will serve as exceptional host cities. We thank the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for their wholehearted support. With India having previously hosted this tournament successfully in Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, and New Delhi, we now look forward to making the 2025 edition the best one yet,” he concluded.

Hockey India Secretary General, Shri Bhola Nath Singh, added, “Hosting the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup for the fourth time is both a privilege and a testament to India’s growing reputation as a dependable and passionate host of major sporting events. This tournament is a celebration of youth, talent, and the global hockey community. The inclusion of 24 teams in this edition speaks volumes about the sport’s expanding reach, and we are excited to welcome the best junior talent from every continent.”

“We sincerely thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for its proactive support. The MoU signed today is more than just a formality—it is a shared promise to deliver an unforgettable tournament that inspires generations to come,” he added.