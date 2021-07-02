Daughter of a tailor, how hockey player Nisha fulfilled her father's dream of seeing her playing at Olympics

Having made her international debut against Uruguay in the 2019 FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima, midfielder Nisha has been a relatively new addition to the team, however, her fiery attitude on the field has won her a place in the Olympic-bound Indian Women's Hockey Team. "Since my debut in Hiroshima, I have been getting the right exposure and opportunity to prove myself and I feel very fortunate that I was picked in the squad for Tokyo Olympics. Very few people get to live this dream so early in their international career," expressed an elated Nisha.

With only weeks left before the Indian team led by Rani will take on World No.1 Netherlands in their first group match, Nisha stated that the 16-member squad is focusing on speed work that will ensure they will peak at the right time. She said, "With only weeks left before we leave for Tokyo, we are putting in all the hard work required and all of us in the team are pushing each other to perform better in every session. I am glad to be part of such a system where the entire Coaching staff is also pumped up to see that we peak at the right time. There is a lot of excitement within the team and all of us are looking forward to our first match against the World Champions Netherlands."

Nisha's journey in hockey began in Sonipat. Haryana. Her father, who works as a tailor in a retail store, was instrumental in Nisha pursuing her dream to play hockey for India. "My father always dreamt of seeing me play for India and even though he toiled day in and day out to ensure three meals a day for my family, he never discouraged me from playing hockey. He somehow managed to keep aside a few hundred rupees that would help me travel for a tournament. The financial condition of the family was not such that I could pursue a sport, but I was determined to face the odds and my father's unconditional support allowed me to play," she emphasized. "Now, through hockey I am confident I will be able to support my family financially and bring them out of poverty," stated a confident Nisha.



Nisha's compatriot Neha Goyal who is also part of the Olympic-bound Indian team played a big role in ensuring Nisha picked up the hockey stick. "We grew up together and our mothers worked in the same factory. It was Neha who started taking me to the hockey field and once I picked up the stick, there was no looking back," concludes Nisha.

