Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 LIVE: India vs Pakistan- Scores, Updates, Blog
India will face Pakistan in the third-fourth place play-off match today at 3:35 PM. Get all the LIVE updates here.
Three-time champion India failed to defend their Sultan of Johor Cup junior hockey title, losing 3-6 to World No. 2 Germany in the semifinal on Friday. India will face Pakistan in the third-fourth place play-off match today at 3:35 PM.
Stay tuned for LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 4 Nov 2023 10:41 AM GMT
27' Penalty corner for India!
India gets a penalty corner after the ball hits a Pakistan player's shin. Lakra takes the shot, but unfortunately, it goes wide of the mark. A missed opportunity for India to extend their lead.
- 4 Nov 2023 10:35 AM GMT
22' Penalty corner for Pakistan!
Another penalty corner for Pakistan, but it's well defended by Rohit. India's defense is proving to be a strong barrier against Pakistan's attempts to equalize.
- 4 Nov 2023 10:31 AM GMT
20' Battling it out!
Sahani Arun's goal remains the decisive factor that separates the two teams.
- 4 Nov 2023 10:25 AM GMT
End of first quarter!
The first quarter comes to an end with India leading and some intense moments on the field. Stay with us for more thrilling action in the upcoming quarters of this India vs. Pakistan clash in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.
- 4 Nov 2023 10:24 AM GMT
14' Penalty corner for Pakistan!
A tense moment as Pakistan is awarded a penalty corner. They miss the initial opportunity and are unable to convert the rebound after the save. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn as the decision is reversed, and a free hit is awarded to India instead.
- 4 Nov 2023 10:19 AM GMT
11' GOAL!
India takes the lead with a crucial goal, coming just minutes before the end of the first quarter. This could be a game-changer.
- 4 Nov 2023 10:15 AM GMT
8' Good try from India!
India inches closer to scoring with a well-executed free hit from a favorable position. However, Pakistan's goalkeeper makes a crucial save to deny the opportunity. The game is heating up as both teams push for that elusive first goal.
- 4 Nov 2023 10:10 AM GMT
3' Safe game!
A strong start by Pakistan with a couple of early attacks, but India's defense is holding firm. India looks to counterattack from a free hit, but Pakistan's defense remains solid.