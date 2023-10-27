Bg

Hockey

Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India 3-3 Pakistan -Highlights

Indian Junior men's hockey team makes a 3-3 draw with Pakistan in the opener of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.

X

Indian junior men's hockey team left for Malaysia for the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on Wednesday morning. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Oct 2023 9:49 AM GMT

Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: The Indian junior men's hockey team started the campaign of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 with a 3-3 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India scored the first match of the goal with Amandeep Lakra converting the penalty corner in the second quarter. Pakistan then comeback and scored two goals to take a 2-1 lead in the match. Then, Indian team came from behind to equalise the match at the two occasions with the help of goals from Aditya and Uttam Singh.

