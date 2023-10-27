Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India 3-3 Pakistan -Highlights
Indian Junior men's hockey team makes a 3-3 draw with Pakistan in the opener of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.
Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: The Indian junior men's hockey team started the campaign of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 with a 3-3 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan.
India scored the first match of the goal with Amandeep Lakra converting the penalty corner in the second quarter. Pakistan then comeback and scored two goals to take a 2-1 lead in the match. Then, Indian team came from behind to equalise the match at the two occasions with the help of goals from Aditya and Uttam Singh.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 27 Oct 2023 9:36 AM GMT
Full time: India 3-3 Pakistan
The first match of the Sultan Johar Cup for Indian team ends in a draw with India making a comeback twice after trailing by one goal.
- 27 Oct 2023 9:33 AM GMT
59' Uttam equalises for India after an excellent passing game
What a match it is! India found an equaliser for the second time in a row after Uttam singh takes a direct hit which took a deflection and entered into the goal
- 27 Oct 2023 9:31 AM GMT
58' Brace for Arbaz gave pakistan lead again
Arbaz scored his second goal of the match again from a penalty corner and gave Pakistan a lead with 2 minutes to go
- 27 Oct 2023 9:26 AM GMT
55' India 2-2 Pakistan
India took the man advantage to won a Penalty corner which converted by aditya into goal for setting this match in the last five minutes of the match
- 27 Oct 2023 9:25 AM GMT
53' Speed of the game has been stepped up
Indian looking for that equaliser with two pakistani players on card, India pull out their Gk as well
- 27 Oct 2023 9:19 AM GMT
49' Pakistan take the lead, 2-1
Pakistan scored a Superb goal from their captain Abdul Shahid who deflected a snapshot from outside the circle to the top left corner of Indian GK.
- 27 Oct 2023 9:15 AM GMT
46' we are into the final quarter now
both teams looking for that full 3 point from the match
- 27 Oct 2023 9:12 AM GMT
At the end of three quarters, its Pakistan 1-1 India
This time Indian team can't convert the penalty corner at dying moments because of a good save from pakistani GK.