Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India survives a late scare to defeat New Zealand- Highlights

The Indian Junior men's hockey team continued its campaign at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup with its second match of the tournament against New Zealand in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Earlier, India started the campaign with a 3-2 win against Great Britain on the first matchday to kick off the tournament on a high note.

The team maintained its momentum against New Zealand and handed them their second defeat of the tournament to rise to the top of the standings.

As it happened: