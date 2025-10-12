Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India survives a late scare to defeat New Zealand- Highlights
Catch all the highlights from India's second match in the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup against New Zealand.
The Indian Junior men's hockey team continued its campaign at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup with its second match of the tournament against New Zealand in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Sunday.
Earlier, India started the campaign with a 3-2 win against Great Britain on the first matchday to kick off the tournament on a high note.
The team maintained its momentum against New Zealand and handed them their second defeat of the tournament to rise to the top of the standings.
As it happened:
- 12 Oct 2025 10:00 AM GMT
That's it from our coverage of the India Vs New Zealand match at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup
- 12 Oct 2025 9:47 AM GMT
Final Score: India 4-2 New Zealand
After a dominating first half, India was put under a lot of pressure by New Zealand in the second half, especially after they substituted their goalkeeper for an outfield player.
India, however, survived this late scare and registered their second consecutive win at this tournament, taking them to the top of the standings with 6 points.
- 12 Oct 2025 9:35 AM GMT
52' New Zealand gets one more goal as Aiden Bax easily taps in a goal on a rebound
India 4-2 New Zealand
New Zealand scored one more goal after Jordan Whittleston made a fiery run from the right flank, cutting down a couple of Indian defenders to take a shot on India's goal.
Indian goalkeeper Brikramjeet saved the Initial shot of Jordan, but on the rebound, Aiden found himself unmarked with a loopy ball in front of an empty net, and he made no mistake to easily transfer the ball into the goal.
- 12 Oct 2025 9:28 AM GMT
47' Rosan Kujur brings back India's 3-1 lead with a brilliant goal on a chip shot
India 4-1 New Zealand
India converted another penalty corner after Rosan Kujur found a loose ball on the rebound to chip it into the back of the net.
India didn't have a very good halt on the injection, but Ariajeet used his presence of mind to keep India in possession with a small pass to the man on the edge of the circle.
- 12 Oct 2025 9:14 AM GMT
41' New Zealand finds its first goal of the match
India 3-1 New Zealand
New Zealand's persistent attacking display finally resulted in a goal as the Indian defence found themselves outnumbered and offering the unmarked Gus Nelson to take a reverse shot on the Indian goal.
- 12 Oct 2025 8:41 AM GMT
26' Araijeet Singh scores a brilliant goal from the edge of the circle
India 3-0 New Zealand
India used their wings effectively to create good attacking chances, and then Araijeet, who was standing unmarked on the edge of the circle and took a shot after a half 90-degree turn and found the back of the net.
- 12 Oct 2025 8:29 AM GMT
15' Sunil PB scores a goal on a penalty corner after a brilliant variation
India 2-0 New Zealand
India doubled their lead in the final minute of the quarter when Sunil PB converted a penalty corner, with Rohit opting for a variation on the fourth attempt after three unsuccessful direct efforts.
Sunil grabbed this opportunity as he was on the goal as no runner was coming towards him, and he took a low snapshot on the left side of the goalkeeper.
- 12 Oct 2025 8:18 AM GMT
8' New Zealand is catching India on the counter, resulting in a couple of penalty corners
India 1-0 New Zealand
India is trying to go for a high press, but that is causing trouble for the side on counter as they are not able to commit numbers on time and have conceded a few penalty corners.
Although the Kiwis could not find the back of the net in any of the drag flicks, but put Indian defence under a lot of pressure.
- 12 Oct 2025 8:14 AM GMT
1' India takes an early lead as Arshdeep scores the first goal of the match
India 1-0 New Zealand
India earned an early lead in the match as Arshdeep scored a goal on a loose ball after a scrappy play in the defensive circle of New Zealand.
He was also the creator of the goal, making a dangerous run in the circle from the right flank, and even took a shot on goal, but was saved initially by the goalkeeper.