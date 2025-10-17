Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India advances to final with a win over Malaysia- Highlights

The Indian junior men's hockey team were up against the hosts Malaysia in the final group match of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru on Friday.

In an intense match, India edged past Malaysia 2-1 with goals from Gurjot Singh in the second quarter and then the late winner from Roshan Kujur.

With this, India concluded the pool stage with 10 points from 5 games and qualified for the final of the tournament against Australia on 18th September.

As it happened: