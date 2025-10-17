Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India advances to final with a win over Malaysia- Highlights

Catch all the highlights from India's final group game against host Malaysia at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup.

India take on Malaysia in final group game of Sultan of Johor Cup. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)

Published: 17 Oct 2025 7:30 AM GMT

The Indian junior men's hockey team were up against the hosts Malaysia in the final group match of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru on Friday.

In an intense match, India edged past Malaysia 2-1 with goals from Gurjot Singh in the second quarter and then the late winner from Roshan Kujur.

With this, India concluded the pool stage with 10 points from 5 games and qualified for the final of the tournament against Australia on 18th September.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-10-17 07:30:32
