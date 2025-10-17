Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India advances to final with a win over Malaysia- Highlights
Catch all the highlights from India's final group game against host Malaysia at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup.
The Indian junior men's hockey team were up against the hosts Malaysia in the final group match of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru on Friday.
In an intense match, India edged past Malaysia 2-1 with goals from Gurjot Singh in the second quarter and then the late winner from Roshan Kujur.
With this, India concluded the pool stage with 10 points from 5 games and qualified for the final of the tournament against Australia on 18th September.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 17 Oct 2025 10:37 AM GMT
Full Time: India beats Malaysia 2-1. Advances to the final
The Indian junior men's hockey team advanced to the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup for the record 8th time in their 12th appearance with a 2-1 win over Malaysia.
However, it was not an easy win for India as the hosts put up a lot of pressure on the Indian defence, especially after their second-half equaliser.
The Indian team showed good composure in the final quarter and held off all the dangerous attacks of the Malaysian team with quality defending and man-marking.
- 17 Oct 2025 10:29 AM GMT
57' Malaysia wins a late penalty corner, but India shows a solid defence
India 2-1 Malaysia
Malaysia is trying to find an equaliser by committing a lot of numbers, which resulted in two penalty corners for the hosts.
However, India held their composure and well defended their attacks to keep the scoreline unchanged.
- 17 Oct 2025 10:17 AM GMT
48' India is back in the lead with Rosan Kujur's deflected goal on far side
India 2-1 Malaysia
India converted another penalty corner, but one more time it was on rebound when Saurabh Kushwaha found himself unmarked in front of the goalkeeper.
He took a shot under the goalkeeper and found Roshan Kujur on the far side, who had an easy tap-in in an empty net.
- 17 Oct 2025 10:07 AM GMT
43' Malaysia finds the equaliser after Naaveenesh finds an eays tap in on back post
India 1-1 Malaysia
Indian defenders weren't able to clear their circle, which benefited the Malaysian winger who made a brilliant baseline run, and then his minus pass towards the goal found a wicked deflection.
The deflection gives a big flight to the ball, allowing Naaveenesh to tap in on the back post on a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
- 17 Oct 2025 9:59 AM GMT
35' India continues to build pressure on Malaysian defence
India 1-0 Malaysia
Malaysian goalkeeper made another brilliant save to keep the scoreline unchanged.
- 17 Oct 2025 9:43 AM GMT
Half Time: India 1-0 Malaysia
India went into the halftime break with a slight lead over Malaysia, which is enough for them to reach the final.
Although they would have hoped for a better performance on penalty corners, India had nine penalty corners in the half, but was able to convert only 1 into the goal.
- 17 Oct 2025 9:28 AM GMT
22' Gurjot opens the Indian scoring on a rebound from a penalty corner save
India finally breached Malaysia's defence when Gurjot scored an easy tap-in, capitalising on a rebound from the goalkeeper's save after a direct drag-flick hit his body.
India 1-0 Malaysia
- 17 Oct 2025 9:21 AM GMT
18' Malaysian goalkeeper denied India a goal on a penalty corner
India 0-0 Malaysia
India started the second quarter on an aggressive note and won two back-to-back penalty corners.
However, they came close to scoring a goal but were denied first by the Malaysian goalkeeper and then the cross bar on Araijeet Hundal's defelction shot.