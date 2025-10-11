Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India beats defending champion Great Britain in opener- Highlights

The Indian men's hockey team began its campaign against Great Britain at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Saturday.

This tournament is a dress rehearsal for the young Indian team, which is preparing for the upcoming Junior World Cup on home soil later this year.

In the opening game, India faced the most successful and defending champion, the Great Britain side, and kicked off the tournament with a thrilling 3-2 victory.

As it happened: