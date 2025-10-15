Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India faces a 2-4 defeat to table toppers Australia- Highlights
Catch all the highlights from India's fourth match of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia.
The Indian junior men's hockey team were up against Australia in the fourth match of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Wednesday.
Before the match, both India and Australia had the same number of points (7), having two wins and a draw, and the winner of this match was about to confirm a direct spot in the final.
India, however, missed that chance and faced its first defeat of the tournament, losing 2-4, and the qualification to final will now depend on its final group game against hosts Malaysia.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 15 Oct 2025 2:13 PM GMT
Final Score: India 2-4 Australia
After having a lead at halftime, India completely lost its momentum and conceded four goals in the second half, resulting in their first defeat of the tournament.
India looked clueless in defence and gave up a lot of empty spaces to the Australian forward, who exploited comfortably and confirmed their place in the final of the fourth consecutive Sultan of Johor Cup.
Arshdeep Singh scored one late goal in the final minute on a brilliant deflection but it wasn't enough for the side to win the match.
- 15 Oct 2025 1:58 PM GMT
51' Australia scores its fourth. Captain Downey converts the penalty corner
It's looking like the final nail in the coffin as Australia gained a 3-goal lead with just 10 minutes to go, as their captain Dylan Downey converted a penalty corner into a goal.
India 1-4 Australia
- 15 Oct 2025 1:48 PM GMT
46' India kicks off the final quarter, chasing a 2-goal deficit
The Indian team found themselves in a difficult position, conceding three goals in one quarter and seeing their 1-goal lead turn into a 2-goal chase in the final quarter.
India 1-3 Australia
- 15 Oct 2025 1:45 PM GMT
42' Australia finds its third as Oscar completes his brace
India 1-3 Australia
India's lead was converted into a big chase after Australia scored its third goal within 3 minutes.
Dylan Brick's defence-splitting pass found Oscar, who, with not much pressure on him, took his time and directed the ball on the far side, giving no chance to the Indian goalkeeper.
- 15 Oct 2025 1:42 PM GMT
40' Australia scores another quick goal to take the lead
India 1-2 Australia
Indian defence found it difficult to stop Australia's aggressive play, which resulted in a penalty corner for the side, their fourth in the quarter.
This time, they converted that into a goal thanks to Patrick Andrew's quality finish.
- 15 Oct 2025 1:39 PM GMT
39' Australia finds the equaliser with Oscar's clinical finish on far side
India 1-1 Australia
Australia's consistent attack finally breached the Indian defence when unmarked Oscar Sproule got an easy shot in the back of the net.
- 15 Oct 2025 1:33 PM GMT
37' Australia wins its first penalty corner of the match
India 1-0 Australia
Australia reviewed a foot challenge and won their first penalty corner of the match, which, however, went in vain as they failed to trap the ball on the top of circle and Indian front rusher easily deflected it out.