Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India faces a 2-4 defeat to table toppers Australia- Highlights

Catch all the highlights from India's fourth match of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia.

India take on Australia in the fourth match of 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 15 Oct 2025 2:30 PM GMT

The Indian junior men's hockey team were up against Australia in the fourth match of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

Before the match, both India and Australia had the same number of points (7), having two wins and a draw, and the winner of this match was about to confirm a direct spot in the final.

India, however, missed that chance and faced its first defeat of the tournament, losing 2-4, and the qualification to final will now depend on its final group game against hosts Malaysia.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-10-15 12:00:09
