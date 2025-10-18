Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Highlights: India lose 1-2 to Australia — Updates, action
Catch all the Highlights from India vs Australia final at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup.
The Indian junior men’s hockey team lost to Australia 1-2 in the final of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru on Saturday.
A thrilling contest saw Ian Grobbelaar score a brace (13’, 59’) to power Australia past India for the first time in the tournament's final.
Meanwhile, Anmol Ekka (17’) netted India’s only goal.
India had their chances, including back-to-back six penalty corners in the last two minutes of the match, but the Australians defended well to become champions.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 18 Oct 2025 2:27 PM GMT
Thank You!
That’s all from our coverage of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final between India and Australia. Thank you for tuning in! Stay connected with The Bridge for all the latest updates from the world of sports.
- 18 Oct 2025 2:26 PM GMT
FULL TIME: India lost 1-2 to Australia
Australia are the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 champions! India had never lost to Australia in the tournament's final.
India's Anmol Ekka (17') was the lone scorer for his side, while a brace from Australia's Ian Grobbelaar (13', 59') proved decisive, guiding Australia to a 2–1 victory.
- 18 Oct 2025 2:23 PM GMT
Heart-stopping finale in Johor Bahru!
In a nail-biting finish, India earned six back-to-back penalty corners in the dying two minutes. The men in blue threw everything they had at the Australian goal. But Australia’s defence refused to crack, standing tall under immense pressure and denying every single attempt. India lose 1-2.
- 18 Oct 2025 2:13 PM GMT
High drama in the final moments!
With just 2 minutes left on the clock, India earns a crucial penalty corner, a golden opportunity to level the match. The tension is sky-high as every second counts. It’s do-or-die for the Indian team.
India takes a referral, turns in their favour for 11th PC. The Australian skipper gets a yellow card.
- 18 Oct 2025 2:12 PM GMT
59': Ian scores for Australia
Relentless pressure from Australia finally pays off! After earning three back-to-back penalty corners, they break through India's resistance late in the third quarter. Ian Grobbelaar, the standout performer tonight, scores his second goal of the match in the 59th minute to put Australia back in front.
Score: India 1-2 Australia
- 18 Oct 2025 2:08 PM GMT
Another PC for Australia
The excitement is building as the clock is ticking. Just 2 minutes remaining and Australia scoops another PC.
- 18 Oct 2025 1:59 PM GMT
Q4: PC for Australia
Australia denies India any chance to move ahead and instead responds with a PC.
- 18 Oct 2025 1:49 PM GMT
Final 15 minutes to go!
If both teams fail to score in the final quarter the match will end up in a shootout!