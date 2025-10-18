Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Highlights: India lose 1-2 to Australia — Updates, action

The Indian junior men’s hockey team lost to Australia 1-2 in the final of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru on Saturday.

A thrilling contest saw Ian Grobbelaar score a brace (13’, 59’) to power Australia past India for the first time in the tournament's final.

Meanwhile, Anmol Ekka (17’) netted India’s only goal.

India had their chances, including back-to-back six penalty corners in the last two minutes of the match, but the Australians defended well to become champions.

