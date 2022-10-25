Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup LIVE: India v Japan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow all the LIVE ACTION for India v Japan clash from Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.
Indian junior men's hockey team will face Japan in their third game of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.
India started the campaign against Malaysia by winning 5-2 but faced an upset against South Africa 5-4 in second game.
India will look to bounce back and Japan will look at doing another upset.
