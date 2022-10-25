Log In
Sultan of Johor Cup LIVE: India v Japan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow all the LIVE ACTION for India v Japan clash from Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.

Sultan of Johor Cup LIVE: India v Japan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Indian junior team celebrating goal against South Africa. (source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-25T16:06:19+05:30

Indian junior men's hockey team will face Japan in their third game of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.

India started the campaign against Malaysia by winning 5-2 but faced an upset against South Africa 5-4 in second game.

India will look to bounce back and Japan will look at doing another upset.

Stay tuned for Updates.

Live Updates

