Sultan Johor Cup LIVE: India v/s South Africa - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against South Africa in the Sultan of Johor Cup.
The Indian hockey team kicked off their campaign at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 with a 5-2 win over hosts Malaysia on Saturday. The men in blue will now take on South Africa today.
Live Updates
- 23 Oct 2022 10:20 AM GMT
7' - Simons SCOREESSS!
A massive defensive lapse from India and South Africa takes toll. A beautiful play from the left flank and it is Simons Marvin who gets into the scoresheet for the African nation.
IND 0-1 RSA
- 23 Oct 2022 10:18 AM GMT
6' - RSA MISS PC!
South Africa comes on a counter attack and earns a PC, but the drag flick is deflected away by the Indian defence. Right then, both teams missing out their first PCs within two minutes.
- 23 Oct 2022 10:16 AM GMT
4' - PC MISSED!
A Penalty Corner early on for India, but Shardanand Tiwari's shot is deflected away with ease.
- 23 Oct 2022 10:14 AM GMT
3' - India trying to apply the pressure
A couple of circle penetrations from India, but the South African defence is tight. They are trying to apply the pressure with constant press forward.
- 23 Oct 2022 10:11 AM GMT
1' - India move from left to right
India moves from left to right with the possession to start off this contest.
- 23 Oct 2022 10:06 AM GMT
Time for National Anthems
India first followed by South Africa.
- 23 Oct 2022 9:53 AM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
India is all set to take on South Africa in their second match of the ongoing 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!