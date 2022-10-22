2022 Sultan of Johor Cup - India starts with a win - Points Table, Overall Standings, Total points

India started their 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup hockey campaign with a massive 5-2 win over hosts Malaysia. Among others, England and Australia too registered clinical victories in their opening matches.

Take a look at the complete standings from the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup here.





Position Team Played Won Lost Draw GD Points 1 India 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 England 1 1 0 0 3 3 3 Australia 1 1 0 0 1 3 4 Japan 1 0 1 0 -1 0 5 Malaysia 1 0 1 0 -3 0 6 South Africa 1 0 1 0 -3 0



