Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

2022 Sultan of Johor Cup - India starts with a win - Points Table, Overall Standings, Total points

Take a look at the points table of the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup here.

2022 Sultan of Johor Cup - India starts with a win - Points Table, Overall Standings, Total points
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-22T20:28:53+05:30

India started their 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup hockey campaign with a massive 5-2 win over hosts Malaysia. Among others, England and Australia too registered clinical victories in their opening matches.

Take a look at the complete standings from the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup here.


Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Draw

GD

Points

1

India

1

1

0

0

3

3

2

England

1

1

0

0

3

3

3

Australia

1

1

0

0

1

3

4

Japan

1

0

1

0

-1

0

5

Malaysia

1

0

1

0

-3

0

6

South Africa

1

0

1

0

-3

0


Hockey Indian Hockey Hockey India 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X