Hockey
2022 Sultan of Johor Cup - India starts with a win - Points Table, Overall Standings, Total points
Take a look at the points table of the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup here.
India started their 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup hockey campaign with a massive 5-2 win over hosts Malaysia. Among others, England and Australia too registered clinical victories in their opening matches.
Take a look at the complete standings from the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup here.
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Draw
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
India
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
Japan
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-1
|
0
|
5
|
Malaysia
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-3
|
0
|
6
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-3
|
0
