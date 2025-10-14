Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup LIVE: India v/s Pakistan – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Sultan of Johor Cup clash between India and Pakistan.
Sultan of Johor Cup LIVE: The Indian junior men's hockey team is all set to face off against arch rivals Pakistan in the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup today.
The recent political tensions between the two countries has often spilled into the sporting field – be it junior or senior competitions.
Will there he handshakes between the two teams?
More importantly, who will get the bragging rights at the end of 60 minutes?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 14 Oct 2025 12:44 PM GMT
Penalty Stroke for Pakistan: Pakistan 1 - 0 India
Captain Hannan Shahid steps up for the penalty stroke. And he slots it home with precision! Pakistan take an early lead in just the 5th minute. India on the backfoot for the first time in this tournament.
- 14 Oct 2025 12:40 PM GMT
India's PC conversion rate is 24%. Not converted! India 0-0 Pakistan
- 14 Oct 2025 12:36 PM GMT
And here we go! India gets the ball rolling
A classic rivalry and two fiery junior teams ready to leave it all on the turf. This is more than just a match. It's a battle for pride, passion, and points.
- 14 Oct 2025 12:30 PM GMT
"Round-robin matches tend to get difficult. All matches, all goals are crucial. Players are making mistakes and grabbing it all. Its going to be good match. It will be an emotionally attached game. Everyone is excited to watch it. I would only tell the boys to go and give your 100%. Every win takes you closer to the final. Excitement never allows you to play a good game," Indian coach PR Sreejesh
- 14 Oct 2025 12:28 PM GMT
Pakistan has so far won a match and lost a match.
"We started well but in the next match we didn't play to our strategy. We have a different strategy to play with India. We have to be organised. When we played conventional hockey it was different. Now emotions are natural. But you have to be focused. PC is our strength, but against India we have to create moves. Both teams play with skills," Pakistan Assistant coach said.
- 14 Oct 2025 12:21 PM GMT
India's starting XI
Rohit has lead the team to two straight victories against Great Britain and New Zealand. The men in blue play Pakistan in their third encounter. Here's India's starting XI.
- 14 Oct 2025 12:17 PM GMT
Hello and welcome!
It’s the BIG one. It's India vs Pakistan on teh hockey turf at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup. Stay Tuned as we bring you every minute details of the match as it unfolds in Johor Bahru! Match begins at 6:05PM.