Sultan of Johor Cup: India wait for other results after 5-5 draw with GBR

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team played their heart out against Great Britain in a 5-5 draw, to remain in contention for a berth in the Final of the 10 Sultan of Johor Cup.

For India, Poovanna CB (7'), Amandeep (50'), Araijeet Singh Hundal (53') and Sharda Nand Tiwari (56', 58') were the scorers, while Great Britain's Max Anderson (1', 40'), Harrison Stone (42') and Jami Golden (54', 56') were on target.

Defending Champions Great Britain were out of the blocks faster than India, with Max Anderson (1') scoring the first goal of the game, early on. A few minutes later, India got on the score board too, with midfielder Poovanna CB (7') finding the back of the net. The pacy and evenly contested first quarter ended with the score at 1-1.

The second quarter saw both the teams continue to match each other play for play, with neither allowing the other a way through. The match, which is a repeat of the Final from the 2018 and 2019 editions, went into the half-time break with Great Britain and India all square at 1-1.

With both teams chasing the win, it was India who had an early look at goal, when they won a penalty corner in the 32nd minute, but weren't able to convert. Nonetheless, it was Great Britain who edged ahead, five minutes before the end of the quarter, as Max Anderson (40') scored his second of the game. A couple of minutes later, Harrison Stone (42') added another for Great Britain as they took control of the game, ending the quarter 3-1 ahead.

3 1 up end of Q3 ... goal for Harry Stone ! @harrypstone pic.twitter.com/NgzIkDhl5n — Jon Stone (@JonStone73) October 28, 2022

India needed a strong final quarter, and began the final phase on the front foot. Five minutes in, India halved the deficit as Amandeep (50') got himself on the scoresheet. Shortly after, the contest was back on level terms with Araijeet Singh Hundal (53') scored India's third.

Great Britain however went through gears in the next few minutes with Jami Golden (54', 56') restoring the two-goal advantage. Sharda Nand Tiwari's (56') penalty corner brought India right back into the game. A couple of minutes later, Sharda Nand Tiwari converted another penalty corner, levelling scores at 5-5. Neither side could find a winner and walked away with a point each.

India's chances of playing the Final of the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup depends on the outcome of the match between Australia-South Africa. If South Africa can manage to upset table-toppers Australia in the last league match, then India will be displaced from the 2nd spot.

If South Africa win, then India will play the 3rd-4th place match on Saturday. If Australia win, then India will play Australia in the final on Saturday.