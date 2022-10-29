Sultan Johor Cup: India beats Australia in shootout; crowned champions

India, on Saturday, won their third Sultan of Johor Cup title after defeating Australia in the final. They overcame a resilient Australian side on the penalties after full time ended on 1-1.

In the regulation time, India took the lead in the first quarter after Chirmako Sudeep scored a brilliant field goal. Australia responded in the second quarter when Holland drove through Indian defence to equalize.

Both teams tried their best for next 30 minutes but failed to score anything, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.





The penalty shoot-out started with Vishnukant Singh putting India into lead with the very first shot. Multiple players from both sides, including India's star Boby Dhami Singh, missed chances in what was a rather strange shootout. After the first five shots, both teams were level at 3-3.

With the shootout going into sudden death, Chirmako Sudeep scored for India and Shashikumar Mohit saved the penalty from Joshua Brooks to ensure that India win the title after last time's heartbreak.

This is India's third title after winning it consecutively in 2013 and 2014.

Earlier, India had finished second in the group stages behind Australia with two draws, two wins and a loss against South Africa in five matches.