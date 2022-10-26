Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Sultan of Johor Cup 2022: India v Australia- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow here for all the LIVE ACTION from India and Australia of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.
India started the campaign after defeating Malaysia 5-2 but suffered a shock loss against South Africa.
The Indian colts bounced back with a win against Japan 5-1.
A tough challenge awaits for them in form of Australia.
Live Updates
- 26 Oct 2022 8:49 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 3-3 Australia
Phew! What a half, India has certainly toppled Australia with the intensity of attacks. Both teams have been on each other's neck and it has been an even contest.
