Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Sultan Johor Cup Final LIVE: India v/s Australia - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from final of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 between India and Australia.

Sultan Johor Cup Final LIVE: India v/s Australia - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X

India dominated Japan and never gave them any chance. (Source: Hockey India)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-10-29T19:35:33+05:30

Indian colts will take on Australia in the finals of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.

Both teams clashed in the group stage and the result was an entertaining 5-5 draw.

The finals promises to be tight and quality affair given the talent both sides have.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey Hockey India Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X