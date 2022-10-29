Hockey
Sultan Johor Cup Final LIVE: India v/s Australia - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from final of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 between India and Australia.
Indian colts will take on Australia in the finals of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.
Both teams clashed in the group stage and the result was an entertaining 5-5 draw.
The finals promises to be tight and quality affair given the talent both sides have.
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2022 2:05 PM GMT
MOHIT SAVES!
Burns with the shot for Australia, but Mohit saves. The Australian tries the rebound, but fails to put it in.
- 29 Oct 2022 2:00 PM GMT
FT: IND 1-1 AUS
India press forward, they almost penetrate but the Australian defence puts the ball away. The umpire blows the whistle and that's that. Off we go into a penalty shoot out.
IND 1-1 AUS
- 29 Oct 2022 1:59 PM GMT
60' - India happy to play among themselves
India have the possession and are happy to sit back and play it amongst themselves. They seem to be happy to go into a shootout.
- 29 Oct 2022 1:56 PM GMT
57' - Good defence from India
Australia counter via a quickly taken advantage, but the Indian defence does well to avert the threat. This is really getting heated up now with both teams eager to press.
- 29 Oct 2022 1:55 PM GMT
56' - PC, MISSED!
A PC for India, but Shardanand Tiwari's shot is blocked by Australia's first runner. Golden opportunity missed by the Indians. Could have well been the match for them.
- 29 Oct 2022 1:50 PM GMT
53' Seven minutes on the clock.
India has breached the defence one or twice but they are unable to score a goal.
Australia is experiencing same.
- 29 Oct 2022 1:46 PM GMT
49' Not more than 10 minutes on the clock.
Both teams are still looking for winner and both teams are guilty of wasting chances.
- 29 Oct 2022 1:42 PM GMT
End of Third Quarter: India 1-1 Australia
Both teams are still tied at 1-1. Last quarter will be intense.
India scored 4 goals in last quarter against Great Britain yesterday to book their berth in finals, can they repeat it again?