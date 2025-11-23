Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Live: India takes on South Korea in opener- Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from India's opening fixture at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against South Korea.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Live: India takes on South Korea in opener- Blog, Scores, Updates
X

India is taking on South Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Opener. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)

By

Deepanshu Jain

Updated: 23 Nov 2025 9:30 AM GMT

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Live: Indian Men's Team take on South Korea in the opener of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Sunday.

The five-time champions Indian team, returning to the competition after 6 years, has decided to field a second-string team to try its bench strength ahead of coming FIH Pro League season.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-11-23 07:50:37
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick