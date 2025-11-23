Hockey
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Live: India takes on South Korea in opener- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from India's opening fixture at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against South Korea.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Live: Indian Men's Team take on South Korea in the opener of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Sunday.
The five-time champions Indian team, returning to the competition after 6 years, has decided to field a second-string team to try its bench strength ahead of coming FIH Pro League season.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 23 Nov 2025 9:30 AM GMT
The Conditions are getting worse in Malaysia as the match is further delayed by 6 hours
As per reports, India Vs South Korea will be the last game of the day and will now take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Due to heavy rain and heavy pitch, the whole session is now moved to the evening slot with
Malaysia Vs New Zealand at 4:00 PM IST
Belgium Vs Canada at 5:30 PM IST
India Vs South Korea at 7:30 PM IST
- 23 Nov 2025 8:25 AM GMT
The match is rescheduled to 2:30 PM IST
The Indian team will have to wait for another hour to begin their campaign here in Malaysia.
- 23 Nov 2025 7:55 AM GMT
India to take on South Korea in the opening game of the tournament
Here is the starting XI of the Indian Men's hockey team for this opener: