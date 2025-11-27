Hockey
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Live: India take on New Zealand - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from India's fourth group match at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Live: The Indian men's hockey team is taking on New Zealand in the fourth match of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Thursday.
India, fresh from a narrow 4-3 win against hosts Malaysia, will be aiming to continue their winning momentum against New Zealand, who hasn't lost a single match so far.
The Black Sticks are currently in joint top at the points table with 7 points from 3 games, just ahead of India, who are in third with 6 points from 3 games.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 27 Nov 2025 9:03 AM GMT
32' Captain Sanjay doubles India's lead with a penalty corner conversion
India 2-0 New Zealand
After a tiring second quarter, the Indian team decided to start the third quarter on the front foot, which eventually resulted in a penalty corner.
Captain Sanjay converted the drag-flick and gave India a sigh of relief, maintaining their 100 per cent conversion on the penalty corner today.
- 27 Nov 2025 8:54 AM GMT
Half Time: India 1-0 New Zealand
New Zealand dominated the second quarter, having 9 circle penetrations, compared to India's just one.
They have also won three penalty corners, but India held on to their defence and kept the scoreline unchanged.
- 27 Nov 2025 8:39 AM GMT
17' New Zealand starts the second quarter on a strong note
India 1-0 New Zealand
The Black Sticks start the second quarter on the same aggressive note and also win their first penalty corner of the match.
They, however, failed to convert the penalty corner, and India maintains its lead.
- 27 Nov 2025 8:28 AM GMT
End of First Quarter: India 1-0 New Zealand
After an early pressure from New Zealand, India looked like a better team and also converted their best and only chance of the quarter into a goal.
Although the first quarter saw a bit of end-to-end action with both teams, having four circle penetrations each, none of the attacks looked very dangerous.
- 27 Nov 2025 8:23 AM GMT
10' New Zealand is mainataining a high press on Indian defence
India 1-0 New Zealand
India is trying to play short passes to convert the attack into defence, but New Zealand is stretching the play with a high press on both flanks, not giving any space to Indian defenders.
- 27 Nov 2025 8:17 AM GMT
4' Amit Rohidas opens the Indian scoring with a brilliantly taken drag-flick
India 1-0 New Zealand
India found the opener in the very first dangerous attack of the match, which resulted in a penalty corner.
The experienced defender Amit Rohidas converted the penalty corner into a goal with a precise placement in the centre.
- 27 Nov 2025 8:14 AM GMT
3' New Zealand starts the match on an aggressive note
India 0-0 New Zealand
It's all New Zealand in the first few minutes of the match, managing to find a couple of circle penetrations.
However, the Indian defence didn't allow them to take any direct shots at the goals, keeping the scorecard in check.
- 27 Nov 2025 7:50 AM GMT
Here is the Indian starting XI for the match against the Black Sticks
Sanjay Rana will continue to lead the side, while Mohith HS will lead the goalkeeping duty for India in a crucial must-win encounter.
- 27 Nov 2025 7:40 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India Vs New Zealand match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST