Hockey
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final LIVE: India v/s Belgium – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final between India and Belgium.
2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team is all set to take on Belgium in the final of the prestigious Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Sunday.
The second string Indian team, devoid of skipper Harmanpreet Singh and other top players, will look to bring home India's first title in the tournament since 2010 when they were crowned joint winners along with South Korea.
The men in blue will have their task cut out against the European powerhouse Belgium as they look to clinch their sixth Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 30 Nov 2025 1:00 PM GMT
18' - Belgium look in control
Still early days in the second quarter and Belgium look much more settled than India. They have enjoyed most of the possession this quarter so far.
IND 0-0 BEL
- 30 Nov 2025 12:56 PM GMT
END OF FIRST QUARTER!
That brings the end to the first quarter. Both teams had their chances but haven't been able to breach the defensive units.
An exciting 15 minutes of play up next.
IND 0-0 BEL
- 30 Nov 2025 12:55 PM GMT
15' - Belgium miss PC!
Good stuff from Belgium as they penetrate from the right and push the ball into the feet of Yashdeep Siwach. It's a first penalty corner of the match for them.
They've scored only 9/34 penalty corners in this campaign and it is no different this time around. Alexander Hendrickx's drag flick, much like Jugraj's, is off target.
IND 0-0 BEL
- 30 Nov 2025 12:52 PM GMT
13' - Good defending from India
Solid defending right at the top of the circle from India as Belgium tries to penetrate. A free hit handed to Belgium and they take it quickly and enter the circle but even that is intercepted cleanly by the Indian defence.
IND 0-0 BEL
- 30 Nov 2025 12:50 PM GMT
11' - Jugraj goes wide!
Its Jugraj Singh, India's joint highest goal scorer with the drag flicking duties, and he is way off target. Goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch isn't even tested as India fail to convert.
IND 0-0 BEL
- 30 Nov 2025 12:49 PM GMT
10' - Penalty corner, India!
India on the attack and Sukhjeet with some smart work inside the circle as he moves away from the ball and it lands on a Belgian defender's feet.
Can India score?
- 30 Nov 2025 12:46 PM GMT
6' - Quite a few midfield turnovers
A solid start from both teams so far. Both showing some attacking intent and have had a couple of chances but nothing dangerous so far.
Quite a few midfield turnovers as well in there.
IND 0-0 BEL
- 30 Nov 2025 12:39 PM GMT
1' - Belgium starts with the possession!
Belgium starts with the possession. India move from left to right of the screen!
IND 0-0 BEL
- 30 Nov 2025 12:34 PM GMT
Time for the national anthems
We'll be underway with the action in just a few minutes!