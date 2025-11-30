Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final LIVE: India v/s Belgium – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team is all set to take on Belgium in the final of the prestigious Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Sunday.

The second string Indian team, devoid of skipper Harmanpreet Singh and other top players, will look to bring home India's first title in the tournament since 2010 when they were crowned joint winners along with South Korea.

The men in blue will have their task cut out against the European powerhouse Belgium as they look to clinch their sixth Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title.

