Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 LIVE: India vs Belgium - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Catch all the Live updates from India vs Belgium match at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Live: Indian men’s hockey team will be up against Belgium in their second match of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Monday.
India, five-time champions, is currently on top of the points table with a 1-0 win over South Korea while Belgium is fourth, having drawn 1-1 to Canada in the opener.
The match begins at 3:30PM.
LIVE
Live Updates
2025-11-24 09:31:07
- 24 Nov 2025 10:12 AM GMT
Rain intrrupts play!
Less than 3 minutes in the game and rain has stopped play already. Its pouring in Ipoh.
- 24 Nov 2025 9:54 AM GMT
India's Playing XI
Indian Men's hockey team take on Belgium in Ipoh, Malaysia on Monday.
- 24 Nov 2025 9:49 AM GMT
GOOODDD Afternooon !!
Hello and a warm welcome to The Bridge’s LIVE coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025.
Next Story