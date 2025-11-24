Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 LIVE: India vs Belgium - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Catch all the Live updates from India vs Belgium match at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Nov 2025 10:12 AM GMT

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Live: Indian men’s hockey team will be up against Belgium in their second match of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Monday.

India, five-time champions, is currently on top of the points table with a 1-0 win over South Korea while Belgium is fourth, having drawn 1-1 to Canada in the opener.

The match begins at 3:30PM.

2025-11-24 09:31:07
