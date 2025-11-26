Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 LIVE: India vs Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow for all the Live updates from India vs Malaysia match at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 LIVE: India vs Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 Nov 2025 10:31 AM GMT

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 LIVE: India’s men’s hockey team will play hosts Malaysia in their third match of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Here’s where the teams stand after playing two amtches each:

  • New Zealand – 7 points (2 wins, 1 draw)
  • Malaysia – 4 points (1 win, 1 draw)
  • Belgium – 4 points (1 win, 1 draw)
  • India – 3 points (1 win, 1 loss)

India will be looking to climb up the table with a win, while Malaysia will hope to make the most of their home advantage. Stay tuned as the match starts at 3:30PM.

LIVE:

Live Updates

2025-11-26 09:22:08
HockeyHockey IndiaIndian HockeySultan Azlan Shah Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick