Hockey
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 LIVE: India vs Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow for all the Live updates from India vs Malaysia match at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 LIVE: India’s men’s hockey team will play hosts Malaysia in their third match of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Wednesday.
Here’s where the teams stand after playing two amtches each:
- New Zealand – 7 points (2 wins, 1 draw)
- Malaysia – 4 points (1 win, 1 draw)
- Belgium – 4 points (1 win, 1 draw)
- India – 3 points (1 win, 1 loss)
India will be looking to climb up the table with a win, while Malaysia will hope to make the most of their home advantage. Stay tuned as the match starts at 3:30PM.
LIVE:
Live Updates
- 26 Nov 2025 10:23 AM GMT
Q1: PC for Malaysia
Malaysia takes a referral, they get long corner. Malaysia loose their referral. Interestingly, India too used its referral early on.
- 26 Nov 2025 10:23 AM GMT
Q1: GOAAALL for India
India takes an early lead in the 7th minute. Karthi Selvam scores.
- 26 Nov 2025 10:15 AM GMT
Q1: PC for India
Less than 3 minutes in the match, India is awarded their first PC of the match. There is a chance for another one but Malaysia has gone for an early video referral. A reversal in favour of the hosts. India gets a long corner.
- 26 Nov 2025 10:05 AM GMT
Time for National Anthem of both countries.
Photo credit: FanCode/screengrab
- 26 Nov 2025 9:27 AM GMT
Good afternoon and welcome!
We’re excited to have you join us for The Bridge’s LIVE coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 India vs Malaysia.