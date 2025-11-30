Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India clinch silver behind Belgium

India finished as runners-up to take home the silver medal at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Sunday. Thibeau Stockbroekx scored the lone goal of the match in the 34th minute as India went 0-1.

This is Belgium's maiden Sultan Azlan Shah title and only their second appearance in one of the most prestigious invitational hockey tournaments in the international calendar.

Unfortunately for India, who were coming into this match after a high-scoring 14-3 win against Canada on Saturday, they couldn't convert from the three penalty corners that they earned.

While Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas and Sanjay have been successful in the PC attack during this tournament, they simply could not beat the Belgian defence.

The only defeat India saw in this tournament was to Belgium earlier in the league stage. Belgium had got the better of India 3-2.

The match underscored defensive discipline. There were intense midfield battles and with experienced stars like Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh rested for the tournament, the onus was on the younger lot who did were to keep narrow margins with a world class side like Belgium.

The first half ended goalless, but included high drama.

Both teams displayed tactical game, with Belgium starting on a better note in comparison with ball possession stats on their side.

#News | India finish as runners-up at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup🥈👏



They go down 0-1 in the final against Belgium despite Pawan's heroics in front of the goal👀#Hockey pic.twitter.com/zgSjfz1sC3 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 30, 2025

Their attack troubled the Indian defence from both flanks, and even forced a couple of sharp saves from the Indian goalkeeper. Though there were two early PCs Belgium earned, India did well to keep them at bay.

India took a while to settle into the match while Belgium really made them work in the midfield to control the play and enjoy longer spell with ball possession. But their could not make successful forays or couldn't make the final connect to the post.

With 0-0 at half time, Belgium shifted momentum and put India under pressure. The Indians resorted to high press and increased their circle entries but could not out-smart Belgian defence in the third quarter too.

Meanwhile, Stockbroekx's goal in the 34th minute put India under the pump.

The final quarter saw India make desperate attempts to level scores but Belgium's structure held strong and were successful to run down the clock and seal the win.



