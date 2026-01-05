Soorma Hockey Club notch first win of Women’s HIL season with victory over Ranchi Royals

Soorma Hockey Club registered their maiden victory of the Women’s Hockey India League 2025–26 season with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Ranchi Royals at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday.

Soorma made an ideal start to the contest, striking within the opening minute. After earning back-to-back penalty corners, Penny Squibb converted the second attempt with a precise drag-flick to give her side an early advantage. The Australian forward remained influential at both ends, producing a crucial goal-line clearance shortly after to preserve the lead as Ranchi attempted to respond.

Ranchi Royals gradually settled into the contest and enjoyed a strong second quarter, pushing Soorma deep into their own half. Despite registering multiple circle entries and penalty corners, the hosts were unable to break through a well-organised Soorma defence, which maintained its shape and composure to ensure a 1–0 lead at the break.

The pressure finally told after the interval. Ranchi found the equaliser in the 35th minute when Hannah Cotter carved through the defence and set up Agostina Alonso, who finished confidently past the goalkeeper. The momentum, however, swung back swiftly in Soorma’s favour. Four minutes later, Olivia Shannon calmly converted a penalty stroke to restore the visitors’ lead.

Soorma defend resolutely to seal win

The final quarter saw Ranchi Royals mount sustained pressure in search of another equaliser, backed by vocal home support. The hosts dominated territory and circle entries, but Soorma defended in numbers, employing a disciplined low block to deny clear scoring opportunities.

Despite Ranchi’s relentless late push, Soorma held firm through the closing stages to secure a valuable 2–1 win and open their points tally for the season. The result also confirmed SG Pipers’ place in the final, adding further significance to the encounter.

