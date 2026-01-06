Shrachi Bengal Tigers Edge SG Pipers in Shootout to Seal Women’s HIL Final Spot

Shrachi Bengal Tigers booked their place in the Women’s Hockey India League 2025–26 final after edging past SG Pipers 0-0 (7-6) in a tense sudden-death shootout in Ranchi on Monday.

The result earned the Tigers a crucial bonus point and set up a repeat clash against the Pipers in the summit showdown.

In a striking repeat of their earlier league meeting, the contest once again ended goalless in regulation time before being decided in sudden death. While the outcome was decisive for the Tigers, the match carried little consequence for SG Pipers, who had already secured qualification for the final thanks to their commanding position at the top of the standings.

Both teams began with intent in an evenly matched first quarter, trading early attacks. Shrachi Bengal Tigers earned an early penalty corner but failed to convert, while the Pipers responded with sustained possession and circle entries without finding a breakthrough.

Goalkeepers dominate as shootout decides outcome

The second and third quarters saw the Tigers apply consistent pressure, only to be denied repeatedly by SG Pipers goalkeeper Bansari Solanki, who produced a series of crucial saves. Vandana Katariya came close midway through the third quarter with a powerful effort from inside the circle, but Solanki stood firm.

The pattern continued in the final quarter, with Tigers captain Lalremsiami missing a one-on-one opportunity and a late penalty corner going unconverted. With neither side able to score, the match moved into a shootout.

The initial shootout ended 2-2, with Purnima Yadav and Noor de Baat scoring for the Tigers, while Juana Castellaro and Kaitlin Nobbs replied for the Pipers. The deadlock pushed the contest into sudden death, where Shrachi Bengal Tigers converted all five attempts, edging past the Pipers, who scored four from five.

The victory confirmed the Tigers’ place in the final, where they will face SG Pipers once again on January 10 in a battle for the Women’s Hero HIL title.