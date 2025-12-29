Shrachi Bengal Tigers edge JSW Soorma Hockey Club 1-0 in Women’s Hero HIL

Shrachi Bengal Tigers began their Women’s Hero Hockey India League 2025–26 campaign with a narrow but hard-earned 1-0 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Monday.

The match was decided by an 11th-minute penalty corner conversion from Agustina Gorzelany, whose powerful drag flick found the bottom corner to give the Tigers an early advantage. Despite sustained attacking pressure from Soorma Hockey Club over the remaining three quarters, the Tigers’ disciplined defence ensured the opening goal was enough to secure all three points.

The contest opened with an intense midfield battle, with both sides cautious in possession. Soorma gradually grew into the game and began making regular entries into the Tigers’ circle, though they struggled to create clear shooting opportunities. Against the run of play, the Tigers earned a penalty corner late in the first quarter, and Gorzelany made no mistake. Soorma responded immediately by winning a set-piece of their own, but Shihori Oikawa’s effort was deflected wide.

Soorma dominated territory in the second quarter, earning multiple penalty corners as they searched for an equaliser. The Tigers were repeatedly tested but stood firm, with timely defensive interventions keeping their lead intact. A swift counter-attack by Soorma, led by Maria Granatto, was also thwarted as the Tigers’ backline forced the danger away from goal.

The pressure continued after the break, with Soorma pushing the Tigers deep into their own half and relying heavily on penalty corner variations. However, the Tigers’ defensive structure remained solid, and they managed the game smartly in the final quarter by slowing the tempo and limiting risks. A late penalty corner for Soorma in the closing minutes went wide, allowing the Tigers to close out a composed victory.

All matches of the Hero Hockey India League are being broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports, with live streaming available on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel