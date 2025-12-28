SG Pipers open Women’s Hero Hockey India League with 2–0 win over Ranchi Royals

SG Pipers made a confident start to their Women’s Hero Hockey India League 2025–26 campaign with a 2–0 victory over Ranchi Royals at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

Led by captain Navneet Kaur, the Pipers showed composure and discipline to control key moments of the contest. Navneet opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Teresa Viana added a second early in the final quarter to seal the result.

The opening quarter saw a tight contest, with both sides pressing aggressively but defences firmly on top. Neither team conceded a penalty corner early on, as play moved end to end. Ranchi Royals threatened down the left through Hannah Cotter, while Navneet Kaur and Deepika led SG Pipers’ attacking forays into the circle.

Ranchi Royals earned the first penalty corner of the match through Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, but Maria Ortiz’s drag-flick was well handled by the Pipers’ goalkeeper. SG Pipers responded with a series of penalty corners of their own, though early attempts from Lola Riera were kept out. The breakthrough finally arrived when Navneet converted a penalty corner with a powerful strike, registering the opening goal of the Women’s Hero HIL season.

Ranchi Royals pushed hard in the third quarter, earning multiple penalty corners in search of an equaliser, but failed to capitalise. SG Pipers remained organised at the back and continued to threaten on the counter. Early in the final quarter, Teresa Viana exploited space on the left flank, dribbled past the onrushing goalkeeper, and calmly finished to double the lead.

The Pipers managed the remainder of the game effectively to secure all three points and begin their season on a positive note. All matches of the Hero Hockey India League are being broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and DD Sports, with live streaming available on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.

