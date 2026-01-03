SG Pipers rally to beat Soorma 3–1, tighten grip on top spot in Women’s HIL

SG Pipers produced a composed comeback to defeat Soorma Hockey Club 3–1 in their Women’s Hockey India League fixture at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, strengthening their position at the top of the standings.

The match began at a high tempo, with both teams exchanging early attacks in an open first quarter. Soorma struck first in the 12th minute when Penny Squibb converted a penalty corner to put her side ahead. The response from SG Pipers was immediate and assertive. They continued to press aggressively and earned a series of penalty corners, eventually drawing level when Lola Riera converted on the fifth attempt a minute later to make it 1–1 at the end of the opening quarter.

SG Pipers took control in the second quarter, pinning Soorma back with sustained pressure. Although an early penalty corner went unconverted, the breakthrough arrived in the 18th minute when Jyoti Singh reacted sharply inside the circle to guide the ball home and give the Pipers a 2–1 lead. Soorma threatened to respond through a penalty corner and a one-on-one chance for Sonam, but Pipers goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino produced two crucial saves to preserve the advantage going into the interval.

Late strike seals the contest

The third quarter saw SG Pipers maintain their intensity, creating opportunities while remaining disciplined at the back. Their high press and organised defence ensured Soorma found little space to operate, with the scoreline unchanged heading into the final quarter.

In the closing stages, SG Pipers asserted further control, repeatedly testing the Soorma defence and denying any rhythm to the opposition. With 10 minutes remaining, Soorma withdrew their goalkeeper in search of an equaliser, but the gamble proved costly. Sunelita Toppo capitalised with a brilliant solo run before finishing confidently in the 58th minute to seal the result.

The victory extended SG Pipers’ unbeaten run and kept them firmly atop the points table. All Hockey India League matches are being broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports, with live streaming available on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.