SG Pipers edge past JSW Soorma 1-0 to maintain perfect start in Women’s HIL

SG Pipers continued their winning momentum in the Women’s Hero Hockey India League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club in Ranchi on Wednesday, extending their unbeaten run to two matches in the 2025–26 season.

The contest was settled early, with Pipers captain Navneet Kaur striking in the fourth minute. Showing composure and skill, Navneet intercepted a loose pass in her own half, carried the ball forward at pace, beat two defenders near the circle and finished clinically to give her side the lead.

The goal proved decisive in a match dominated by tactical discipline and defensive organisation.

JSW Soorma responded with increased attacking intent, pushing numbers forward and testing the Pipers’ defensive structure. However, SG Pipers defended in numbers and closed down space effectively, ensuring they carried their slender advantage through the opening quarter.

Soorma earned the first penalty corner of the match in the second quarter but were unable to make the opportunity count. As the pressure mounted, SG Pipers focused on retaining possession and slowing the tempo, forcing their opponents to chase the game.

Another late penalty corner for Soorma came to nothing due to a breakdown in execution, allowing the Pipers to head into the interval still in control.

Pipers hold firm under pressure

The pattern continued after the break, with Soorma pressing aggressively in search of an equaliser. SG Pipers, however, remained composed at the back, absorbing pressure and clearing their lines with authority through the third quarter. A third penalty corner for Soorma again failed to trouble the scoreboard.

In the final quarter, both teams had chances. SG Pipers came close to doubling their lead through back-to-back penalty corners and a one-on-one opportunity for Navneet, which was denied by goalkeeper Savita. At the other end, Soorma’s late surge resulted in a fourth penalty corner, but the variation was well defended.

SG Pipers held on through the closing minutes to seal a narrow yet deserved win, maintaining their position at the top of the table with two victories from two matches.