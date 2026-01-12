SG Pipers open account; HIL GC go top after Kane Russell hat-trick in Men’s HIL

SG Pipers secured their first win of the Men’s Hockey India League 2025–26 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hyderabad Toofans at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. A brace from Tomas Domene and a standout goalkeeping performance from Tomas Santiago proved decisive for the Pipers.

SG Pipers dominated the early phases, earning a flurry of penalty corners before Domene converted a drag-flick in the eighth minute to give his side the lead. Although Hyderabad grew into the contest and enjoyed greater possession in the second quarter, it was the Pipers who struck again against the run of play, with Domene doubling the advantage just before halftime.

The Toofans finally broke through in the third quarter when Amandeep Lakra converted from a penalty corner to reduce the deficit. Hyderabad pushed relentlessly in the final quarter, earning multiple penalty corners and even a penalty stroke, but Santiago stood firm, denying Zachary Wallace from the spot and producing late saves to seal the win.

Russell fires HIL GC to top spot

In the day’s other fixture, HIL GC defeated Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2, powered by a hat-trick from Kane Russell. The Australian drag-flick specialist struck in the 14th, 33rd and 47th minutes to claim his third hat-trick of the season, with Sam Ward adding the other goal.

HIL GC took control in the first half through sustained pressure and efficient penalty corner execution. The Dragons mounted a response after halftime, with Blake Govers and Uttam Singh finding the net, but HIL GC’s defence and goalkeeper James Mazarelo absorbed sustained pressure, despite conceding 30 circle penetrations.

The result handed Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons their first defeat of the season, while HIL GC climbed to the top of the standings with 10 points, underlining their strong start to the league.