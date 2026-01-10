SG Pipers clinch Women’s HIL 2025–26 title

SG Pipers were crowned champions of the Women’s Hero Hockey India League 2025–26 after defeating Shrachi Bengal Tigers 3-2 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at Ranchi on Friday.

The closely fought final saw both teams trade goals before SG Pipers held their nerve in the decisive shootout to lift the title.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers struck first in the 16th minute when Lalremsiami finished clinically after being picked out inside the circle by Sushila Chanu. The Tigers carried a slender advantage into halftime, having created further chances through penalty corners without adding to the scoreline.

SG Pipers responded with sustained pressure after the break, forcing the Tigers’ defence into repeated interventions. Their persistence paid off in the 53rd minute when Preeti Dubey’s backhand effort deflected off the goalkeeper’s stick and rolled into the net to restore parity. With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the championship was decided in a shootout.

Solanki shines as SG Pipers seal title

In the shootout, SG Pipers captain Navneet Kaur, Juana Castellaro and Lola Riera converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Bansari Solanki delivered a standout performance with three crucial saves, including a penalty stroke. The 3-2 shootout win ensured SG Pipers claimed the coveted league title.

The Hockey India League announced prize money of INR 1.5 crore for the champions, with Shrachi Bengal Tigers receiving INR 1 crore as runners-up. Ranchi Royals finished third and were awarded INR 50 lakh, along with the Fairplay Award.

Individual honours were also handed out at the conclusion of the tournament. SG Pipers’ Bansari Solanki was named Best Goalkeeper, while teammate Sunelita Toppo won the Upcoming Player award. Shrachi Bengal Tigers’ Agustina Gorzelany finished as the tournament’s top scorer, and SG Pipers captain Navneet Kaur was named Hero Player of the tournament.



