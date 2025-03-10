Hockey India Senior Women National C'ship: Haryana to face Jharkhand in the Final of Division ‘A

As we approach the final stage of the exciting 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 - Division ‘A’, we have our finalists as Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand secured win in their respective semi-finals on Monday, here in Panchkula, Haryana.

In the first semi-final match of Division ‘A’, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Mizoram 4-0. Sonam (41’), Monika (42’), Manisha (47’) and Captain Rani (57’) scored one goal each after Hockey Mizoram’s strong defence for more than two-straight quarters to secure their birth for the last dance on Wednesday.

In the other semi-final match of Division ‘A’, both Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Jharkhand showed splendid skills to restrain each other from scoring till the final whistle was blown and ended the game at 0-0. Match then went to the shoot-out to find the tournament's other finalists and Hockey Jharkhand proved to be the better one with 3-2 (SO) in a close contest. Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar and Preeti scored for Hockey Maharashtra where Rajni Kerketta, Captain Albela Rani Toppo and Shammy Bara scored for Hockey Jharkhand to seal the spot in the final against Hockey Haryana.

Line-Ups for Final in Division ‘A’: 12th March 2025 (Wednesday)

3rd/4th Place: Hockey Mizoram vs Hockey Jharkhand (1700 HRS)

Final: Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Jharkhand (1900 HRS)