Senior Hockey Men's Nationals is set to start in Jhansi with a new format - Preview

The 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 is set to take place from 4th April to 15th April 2025 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The tournament will be played in the same new Division-based format as the Senior Women National Championship was played in March.

The Division-based format

The domestic competition, which will now also feature promotion and relegation battles, will see the 30 teams participating, divided into three Divisions: Division A, Division B, and Division C.

Division B and C matches begin on 4th April, while Division A matches begin on 8th April, and the final is scheduled for 15th April.

The Division A will be the highest Division as the teams will fight for the championship title. Division B will have teams competing for promotion to Division A next season while in Division C, the teams will fight for a spot in Division B for the next edition.

Division A includes the top 12 teams in India based on their overall performances in the tournament over the years. Defending champions Hockey Association of Odisha and runners-up Hockey Haryana are also part of the Division A.

Pool Stage of Division A:

Pool A: Odisha, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh

Pool B: Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Pool C: Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bengal

Pool D: Manipur, Karnataka, Le Puducherry

Each team will play every opponent once in their respective pools.

This will be the only division featuring a knockout stage as the top two teams from each pool will advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for 12th April, followed by the Semifinals on 13th April, and the Final and 3rd/4th place match on 15th April.

The bottom two teams from Division A will be relegated to Division B for the next edition.

Pool Stage of Division B:

In Division B, 10 teams will compete for promotion to Division A.

Pool A: Chandigarh, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Pool B: Delhi, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, Kerala, Assam

The top two teams from Division B will earn promotion to Division A for the next season, while the bottom two will be relegated to Division C.

Pool Stage of Division C:

Eight teams in Division C will compete for promotion to Division B.

Pool A: Rajasthan, Arunachal, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura

Pool B: Chhattisgarh, Himachal, Bihar, Gujarat

Similarly, the teams in Division C will only play league matches, with the top two teams securing promotion to Division B.

The points system in all three divisions is the same. Each team will be awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

In Division A, the league stage will be followed by the knockout rounds, while Divisions B and C will conclude with final standings determined by points won in the pool matches.

Commenting on the tournament, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “The new format worked out well during the senior women national championship and we are looking forward to see how it unfolds this time as well. With promotion and relegation at stake, I expect to see teams give it their all on the pitch and play some exceptional hockey.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, “This is a very crucial tournament for us in terms of scouting upcoming talent for the international tournaments coming ahead."

Over the recent years, we have seen a brilliant level of hockey being played in domestic tournaments and I am sure the players will push themselves and grow a lot due to the tight competition. We wish all the participating players, coaches and support staff good luck.” He added.

Schedule

The Division B and C matches are scheduled to begin on 4th April while the Division A matches will commence on 8th April.

On the first day, Hockey Raj will face Tripura Hockey, Hockey Arunachal will take on Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh Hockey will play Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Himachal will face Hockey Association of Bihar in Division C.

Later in Division B, Hockey Chandigarh play Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Goans Hockey clash against Hockey Uttarakhand, Delhi Hockey face and Kerala Hockey and to end the proceedings of day one, Hockey Mizoram will face Assam Hockey. The matches begin at 7:00 AM IST.