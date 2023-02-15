Punjab and Bengal with winning starts in Senior Women Hockey Nationals

The 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh got off to a rousing start, with Hockey Punjab and Hockey Bengal each picking up three points after victories in their respective games.



Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Gujarat by a score of 13-0 in the opening game of Pool F between the two teams. Shalu Mann (1', 18', 37', 48', 58') led her team with 5 goals while Captain Rajwinder Kaur smashed a brilliant hat-trick (4', 10', 39'). Navjot Kaur (21', 43'), Sarabdeep Kaur (8'), Mitali (35'), and Neha Kumari (44') scored the remaining goals. Rajwinder Kaur, the captain of Hockey Punjab, was named Player of the Match for her outstanding performance in the first game.

An elated Rajwinder Kaur described the experience of competing in the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship as being comparable to competing in international matches. "It is as good as playing an international match. I've also played for India, and the way the Nationals are being run now appears to be on par with an international event. The entertainment for spectators, branding, and even awarding Player of the Match is all very encouraging," she said.



The second match was a cagey affair with Hockey Bengal winning against Uttar Pradesh Hockey by a small margin of 1-0 in Pool E. Sujata Kujur (29') converted a penalty corner to score the only goal of the match and secured 3 points for her team. Sujata Kujur of Hockey Bengal was awarded Player of the Match for exceptional performances in the second game.



Hockey Maharashtra will play Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu will take on Hockey Andaman and Nicobar in Pool H action tomorrow

