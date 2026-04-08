Hockey: Savita Punia, Deepika return as India name squad for Argentina tour

Hockey India announced a 24-member women's squad for the upcoming tour of Argentina, scheduled from 13 to 17 April 2026 in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The four-match exposure tour against Argentina will be a crucial testing ground for the women in blue ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup later this year.

Salima Tete will continue to lead the Indian team with Sjoerd Marijne as the head coach.

Deepika, the star forward, marks a return to the team after a long injury lay-off. She had even missed the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers at home in Hyderabad last month.

In Deepika's absence, players like Navneet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Annu had stepped up admirably to help India qualify. With her return adding depth and experience, the squad looks more balanced.

Also returning to the setup is veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, who had also skipped the World Cup Qualifiers. Bichu Devi, who took on the role of first choice goalkeeper in her absence, also features in the squad.

Defender Jyoti and forward Mumtaz Khan, both of whom missed the qualifiers, are other welcome returns to the squad.

Indian Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika

Forwards: Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan

Schedule

April 13: 1st Match, 7:30 pm IST

April 14: 2nd Match, 7:30 pm IST

April 16: 3rd Match, 7:30 pm IST

April 17: 4th Match, 7:30 pm IST