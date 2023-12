Savita Punia dedicates her FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award to Indian team

Savita Punia, the captain of the Indian women's hockey team, won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2023 on Tuesday. This marks her third consecutive win of the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award, having emerged victorious in every edition since 2021.



Upon receiving the award, Savita said, "It's difficult for me to share the overwhelming emotions I experienced upon learning that I have been honored with this award once more, for the third consecutive year. My desire to be the best is fueled by the shared objective of achieving victories for the team. I am not alone in this journey; the entire team defends as one. So, I want to dedicate this award to my team."

Savita was the clear choice by far for the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award. She earned 40.9 points in these votes, while her closest competitor, Germany’s Julia Sonntag, earned 22.8 points.

"This acknowledgment serves as positive encouragement for me, confirming that I am on the right path. While the team has maintained good form this year, as we approach 2024, my goal is to sustain peak performance and provide the team with the best opportunity to qualify for the Olympics at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi next month," she added.

Savita Punia named FIH GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR! 🏑🎉



The wall of our women's hockey team, the Indian captain has claimed the award for the third consecutive time now🫡🏆#HockeyIndia #HockeyTwitter #FIH pic.twitter.com/mQioIEz3es — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 19, 2023

The dynamic goalkeeper played her first international match in 2011 and has since amassed 266 caps for India. A true stalwart for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Savita has been a consistent presence, leading India to various significant victories in recent years.



She played a pivotal role in the team's title win at the inaugural FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2022 in Spain, securing India's promotion to the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

She then led the team to a bronze medal win at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, followed by the title win at the recently held Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Under her captaincy, India also achieved their best-ever world rankings (No. 6 with 2368.83 points).

As the Indian Women’s Hockey Team gears up for the important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, it is encouraging to have the best goalkeeper in the world guarding the goal.