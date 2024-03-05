'Each one of us has to fight for a place in core group': Salima Tete ahead of Senior National Championship

Looking to rebuild the Indian women's hockey team for the FIH Women's World Cup in 2026, Hockey India has urged senior players to make themselves available for the forthcoming 14th Senior Women's National Championship in Pune.



This marquee tournament in the domestic calendar will come as an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent and vie for top honours but also offers an opportunity to earn a place in the core probables group of the Indian team.

Speaking about her preparedness to turn up for her home state Jharkhand, Salima Tete said, "I am right now in Ranchi for the camp organised by the state. As senior players, we need to have a fresh outlook now and positively work towards the future. We need to leave the disappointment of not making the Olympic qualification behind us and move ahead with a renewed determination."

Salima, who was part of the Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, reiterated that the seniors in the squad need to fight for a place in the core group now or make way for fresh talent.

"The National Championships will be tough this year with everyone turning up for their respective state teams. There is no doubt that each one of us has to fight for a place in the core group or make way for fresh talent to come in. This usually happens after every Olympic cycle where new players come into the core group," she said.

The Simdega champ, known for her speedy dribbles, will be one of the crucial members of the Jharkhand side which has shown remarkable growth in women's hockey by churning out young players year-on-year. This time, too, Salima is hopeful that more talented players from her home state will come to the fore.

"Over the past few years, very good players have come to the forefront from Simdega in particular. The talent identification program and grassroots development initiatives have helped in bringing up new talent and I am sure more players will be identified for their skills when we play the National Championship in Pune. The team is shaping well and we are quite excited to play for our state," she signed off.

Starting March 13, 28 teams from across the country will participate in the National Championships.