Salima Tete named as new captain of Indian women's hockey team

Youngster Salima Tete has been named as the new captain of the Indian women's hockey team for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Salima Tete will be the team captain while the midfielder Navneet Kaur has been named her deputy, Hockey India announced on Thursday.

Salima was recently honoured with the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023 in the Women's category at the 6th Hockey India Annual Awards 2023.

Speaking on the team selection and on being appointed as the Captain, dynamic midfielder Salima Tete said, “I am happy that I have been appointed to lead the team. It is a big responsibility and I am looking forward to this new role. We have a strong squad and it’s a mix of experienced and young players. In the upcoming Belgium and England legs of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024, we look to put our strong foot forward. We have been training rigorously in the camp. We have worked on areas where we needed to improve. I am sure that we will put up good performances and get the results we desire.”

The Belgium leg will begin on 22nd May and end on 26th May while the England leg will commence on 1st June and conclude on 9th June.

India will play against Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Great Britain, and Germany twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against Argentina on 22nd May. India are currently placed in 6th position, having eight points from eight matches.

The goalkeeping responsibilities will rest with Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, while the defensive line-up includes Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri and Mahima Chaudhary.

The Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur said, “It feels surreal to be named as the Vice-Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. I am quite excited to get on with this team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, where we will play quality teams. We have a good team and we are confident that we will do well in the Europe leg of the Pro League. I am also looking to work on my game and improve. We had a camp in SAI, Bengaluru where we underwent high-intensity training and I am looking forward to the upcoming games.”

The midfield section will be marshalled by dynamic players such as Salima Tete, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, and Lalremsiami. The forward line boasts of Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, and Deepika Soreng.



Squad

Goalkeepers - Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders - Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders - Salima Tete (C), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (VC), Neha, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami

Forwards - Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng

Live Streaming

All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast live on Sports18 - Khel.