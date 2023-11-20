RSPB to face Indian Oil in final of Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship

The stage is set for an exciting showdown as the seasoned Indian player Vandana Katariya leads the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) into a face-off against the star-studded Indian Oil Corporation, captained by Udita, in the final of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi.



The much-anticipated clash will take place on Tuesday.

RSPB displayed their dominance in the first semifinal by overwhelming Sashastra Seema Bal with a commanding 5-0 victory to confirm their place in the final. The dynamic Indian drag-flicker, Gurjit Kaur, set the tone with an early goal (5’) from a Penalty Corner.

Captain Vandana Katariya showcased her prowess with a brilliant field goal (11’), doubling the lead for her side.The goal-scoring spree continued with Navneet Kaur (37’), Preeti Dubey (45’) and Sangita Kumari (59’) contributing to the comprehensive triumph.

In the other semifinal clash, Indian Oil Corporation secured a convincing 3-0 win over Sports Authority of India. Sharmila Devi (22’) initiated the scoring through a Penalty Corner, followed by Jyoti (47’) who extended the lead with another PC goal. Deepika (56’) sealed the victory with a fine field goal, ensuring Indian Oil Corporation’s berth in the Final.

Match line-up for Tuesday:

Final: Railway Sports Promotion Board vs Indian Oil Corporation at 11:00 AM

3rd/4th Place match: Sashastra Seema Bal vs Sports Authority of India at 9:00 AM.