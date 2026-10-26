Asian Champions Trophy: India start as favourites as hockey returns to Punjab after 17 years – Preview

The tournament marks hockey's return to Punjab after 17 long years.

The state has been the nerve-centre of Indian hockey for several decades and even now, more than half the team hails from here.

However, the last time an international hockey tournament was held in what is often described as the spiritual home of the sport was the Gold Cup in 2009.

But the wait is finally over for the likes of India captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Hardik Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh.

They will finally get an opportunity to play in front of family and friends in their home state. Harmanpreet has already stated that it would be an emotional high for him to have his family in the stands.

Manpreet Singh, however, will miss out after a calf injury sustained during a training session ruled him out. He has been replaced by fellow play-maker Vivek Sagar Prasad.

The tournament is also expected to trigger a wave of nostalgia.

Punjab has, after all, produced legends like Balbir Singh Senior, Udham Singh Kular, Prithipal Singh, Ajit Pal Singh, Surjit Singh Randhawa and Pargat Singh among others.

Jalandhar's Sansarpur village is considered the 'Mecca of Indian hockey, having produced 14 Olympians alongside 300 other national and international players.

Even India's chief coach Craig Fulton is eagerly looking forward to playing in Punjab.

"...we can't wait to feed off the home crowd. There's nothing like playing a tournament in India, and we've missed it," he said.

India start as favourites

India, the defending champions and the highest ranked side at eighth globally, are the most successful team in the tournament's history, having won the title five times in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024.

The hosts will open their campaign against Bangladesh, who replaced Pakistan after they opted out citing security reasons, and will then play China on October 29, Japan (October 30), Malaysia (November 1) and Korea (November 2).

The top four teams from the league stages of the competition will progress to the semifinals. The semifinals and the final will be played at Mohali on November 4 and 5.

India have retained the core of the squad that won the gold in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, making minor changes overall.

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak has replaced Mohith HS, while young defender Amandeep Lakra and mid-fielder Aditya Lalage have earned opportunities to cement their places in the national side.

Threats for India

With arch-rivals Pakistan not here, the biggest threat for India in the tournament will be Malaysia, a team which has often troubled the home side in the past.

India might have defeated them 5-1 in the Asian Games final, but the Harmanpreet-led side can take Malaysia lightly at its own peril.

Korea has been a force in decline but Japan have the capability to upstage India. They did push the Indian team hard in their Asian Games clash recently but ultimately lost 0-2.

Four senior players to bid farewell

It will be a case of mixed emotions for four senior Indian players -- Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma, who were all a part of the Olympics and Asian Games medal-winning sides.

It is reliably learnt that the ACT would be their final assignment for the country.

Although the quartet wanted to continue, but the top brass in Hockey India has decided that a smooth transition is needed to prepare for the 2028 Olympics. India qualified for the Games by winning the Asian Games gold.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh

2026 Asian Champions Trophy Schedule

October 27

Malaysia vs China - 1:00 PM

Japan vs South Korea - 3:15 PM

Opening ceremony - 5:30 PM

India vs Bangladesh - 7:00 PM

October 29

Malaysia vs South Korea - 2:30 PM

Bangladesh vs Japan - 4:45 PM

India vs China - 7:00 PM

October 30

Bangladesh vs Malaysia - 2:30 PM

South Korea vs China - 4:45 PM

Japan vs India - 7:00 PM

November 1

South Korea vs Bangladesh - 2:30 PM

China vs Japan - 4:45 PM

Malaysia vs India - 7:00 PM

November 2

China vs Bangladesh - 2:30 PM

Japan vs Malaysia - 4:45 PM

India vs South Korea - 7:00 PM

November 4

Fifth-place match: 5th vs 6th - 2:00 PM

Semi-final 1: 1st vs 4th - 4:30 PM

Semi-final 2: 2nd vs 3rd - 7:00 PM

November 5

Bronze-medal match - 4:30 PM

Final - 7:00 PM

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2026 Asian Champions Trophy on Jio Hotstar.





(With inputs from PTI)



