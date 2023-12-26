‘Representing India in FIH Olympic Qualifiers would be an absolute honour,’ says Baljeet Kaur

‘Representing India in such a significant tournament would be an absolute honour,’ says Baljeet Kaur as she aims to make it to the squad for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Baljeet Kaur, a booming talent in the Indian Women’s Hockey circuit who has been steadily carving her path to prominence within the squad, is aiming to make it to the squad for the forthcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, scheduled to take place from January 13th to 19th in Ranchi, Jharkhand.



Since her debut in the Senior team at the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League, Baljeet Kaur has been on an upward trajectory, showcasing consistent improvement and unwavering dedication. Her journey has been marked by noteworthy performances in pivotal tournaments, including the 2023 Test matches against South Africa and Australia, and the 2023 4 Nations Women's Invitational Tournament in Barcelona.



Baljeet Kaur’s growth as a 22-year-old midfielder has been evident, with her remarkable abilities and adaptability shaping her into a valuable asset for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. Her recent role in the triumphant Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 victory underscored her importance in the squad.



Reflecting on her journey so far, Baljeet expressed, "It's been an incredible journey representing India on various international platforms. Each tournament has been a stepping stone, an opportunity to learn and grow as a player. From my debut in the Senior team to the recent tournaments against formidable opponents, it's been a whirlwind of experiences. I've had the privilege to contribute to the team's victories, and each moment on the field has fuelled my passion for the sport. The trust of the team and the coaches has been instrumental in my development, and I'm grateful for the opportunities that have shaped me into the player I am today."



Baljeet Kaur’s notable progress and dedication position her as a compelling contender for a spot in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. Speaking on the possibility of playing at a crucial tournament, Baljeet said, “The prospect of playing in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers is incredibly exciting for me. It's not just about personal achievement; it's about contributing to the team's collective goal of securing a spot in the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics. Representing India in such a significant tournament would be an absolute honour. I am prepared to give my all, to leave everything out on the field if given the chance.”



India is gearing up for the pivotal FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, eyeing a coveted berth at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian Women's Hockey Team's journey commences with an encounter against the United States on January 13th, followed by a clash with New Zealand on 14th January. Their final battle in Pool B is slated against Italy on January 16th. Meanwhile, Pool A features formidable opponents such as Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic, setting the stage for an exhilarating and fiercely competitive tournament.

